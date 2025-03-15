US President Donald Trump has criticised media outlets for allegedly spreading false claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin kept US special envoy Steve Witkoff waiting for over nine hours. Trump insisted that no such delay occurred.

Taking to Truth Social on Saturday (15 March), Trump accused the media of dishonesty, saying, "The Fake News, as usual, is at it again! Why can’t they be honest, just for once? Last night I read that President Vladimir Putin of Russia kept my Highly Respected Ambassador and Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, waiting for over nine hours when, in fact, there was no wait whatsoever."

He acknowledged that other meetings with Russian representatives had taken place and lasted some time but described them as "very productive."

"From there, things went quickly and efficiently, and all signs seem to be, hopefully, very good! In conclusion, there was no nine-hour wait, or any wait at all! The only reason they made up that story is to try and DEMEAN, because they are sick degenerates, that have to start reporting the News correctly. This is why they have lost their ratings, their audience, and respect. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he added.

Trump condemns media, calls for action

A day earlier, on Friday (14 March), Trump took aim at major news networks during a speech at the Department of Justice, suggesting their reporting should be considered illegal and investigated.

“I believe that CNN and MS-DNC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat [sic] party and in my opinion, they’re really corrupt and they’re illegal, what they do is illegal,” he claimed.

He went on to compare news organisations to political operatives, arguing that their actions should not be permitted.

“These networks and these newspapers are really no different than a highly paid political operative,” Trump said, labelling CNN and MSNBC as "corrupt."

“And it has to stop, it has to be illegal, it’s influencing judges and it’s really changing law, and it just cannot be legal. I don’t believe it’s legal, and they do it in total coordination with each other,” he added.

