UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer led a virtual summit with Ukraine’s allies to discuss security assurances in the event of a peace agreement. The meeting, attended by representatives from 26 nations, included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Downing Street.

Following the discussions, Zelensky shared his statement on the social media platform X, stressing the urgency of pressuring Russia into peace negotiations.

Zelensky: “Moscow understands one language”

Zelensky said that achieving peace must start "unconditionally" and that if Russia refuses, "strong pressure must be applied until they do. Moscow understands one language."

He also talked about a US-backed ceasefire proposal, introduced on Tuesday, which calls for a 30-day halt to hostilities across air, sea, and land. "This is an American proposal — a full, unconditional ceasefire for 30 days. In that time, without killings, it would truly be possible to negotiate all aspects of a real peace," he explained.

However, Zelensky accused Russia of obstructing peace efforts, saying, "A ceasefire could have already happened, but Russia is doing everything to prevent it."

He also dismissed claims from Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding, "Putin is lying to everyone about the situation on the ground, especially about what’s happening in the Kursk region, where our Ukrainian forces continue their operations."

Zelensky said that Ukraine’s forces had "stabilised the situation on the front in Donetsk region — specifically Pokrovsk," and argued that Putin was deliberately prolonging the conflict.

"Putin is also lying about how a ceasefire is supposedly too complicated. In reality, everything can be controlled, and we have discussed this with the Americans. The truth is, Putin has already dragged out the war for nearly a week after the talks in Jeddah. And he will keep dragging it out," he said.

Calls for tougher sanctions and stronger defence

The Ukrainian leader urged European nations to take more decisive action against Russia, calling for sanctions to be reinforced rather than eased. "This includes sanctions against Russia that must not only be maintained but continuously strengthened," he said.

Zelensky also stressed the need for security guarantees to ensure long-term peace. "This is Russia’s war — more than three years of full-scale fighting and destruction. To stop this, active pressure is needed, not just talks. Pressure on Russia. Strong measures are needed to take even the first steps toward ending the war. This includes sanctions against Russia that must not only be maintained but continuously strengthened. I ask you to take these steps and to work with your partners on this," he said.

He suggested that European forces should be deployed on Ukrainian soil, with the United States providing additional support.

He further called for increased investment in defence production, both in Ukraine and across Europe, to speed up the manufacturing of critical military supplies. "It shouldn’t take 3 to 5 years to produce ammunition when it’s about your defence and security. Please, do it as soon as possible," he urged.

Ukraine’s security tied to Europe’s stability

Zelensky warned against considering Russia’s stance when deciding the deployment of security forces, calling it "a very bad signal." He added, "The contingent must be stationed on Ukrainian soil. This is a security guarantee for Ukraine and a security guarantee for Europe."

"If Putin wants to bring some foreign contingent onto Russia’s territory, that’s his business. But it is not his business to decide anything about Ukraine’s and Europe’s security," he said.

