Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, took part in a virtual "coalition of the willing" meeting on Saturday (March 15). The leaders discussed ongoing support for Ukraine and the urgent need for Russia to commit to peace.

Starmer condemns Russia’s attacks

During the meeting, Starmer denounced Russia’s continued aggression, calling its actions in Ukraine “barbaric.” He said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin was genuinely committed to peace, he should agree to an immediate ceasefire.

"President Zelensky, who’s with us this morning, has shown once again that Ukraine is the party of peace, because he has agreed to and committed to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire," Starmer said.

He further added, "Now what we see, and this is centrepiece for our discussions today, is that Putin is the one trying to delay. In a sense, and you will know this, if Putin is serious about peace, it’s very simple, he has to stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire."

Call for stronger measures against Russia

Following the meeting, Starmer released a statement reaffirming the coalition’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in the long term. He stressed the importance of security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression and ensure lasting peace.

"We underlined our unwavering commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, both now and long into the future," he said.

The leaders welcomed the progress made in recent negotiations, particularly the breakthrough achieved in Jeddah, where President Zelensky accepted the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. However, they insisted that Russia must now demonstrate its willingness to end hostilities by agreeing to the ceasefire on equal terms.

"The Kremlin’s dithering and delay over President Trump’s ceasefire proposal, and Russia’s continued barbaric attacks on Ukraine, run entirely counter to President Putin’s stated desire for peace," Starmer said.

Strengthening Ukraine’s defence

The coalition also discussed plans to bolster Ukraine’s security, ensuring that it can defend itself against future threats. Military planners are set to meet in the UK this week to develop strategies for supporting Ukraine’s armed forces.

"We will build up Ukraine’s own defences and armed forces, and be ready to deploy as a ‘coalition of the willing’ in the event of a peace deal, to help secure Ukraine on the land, at sea and in the sky," Starmer added.

To enforce any potential ceasefire, leaders stressed the need for strong monitoring mechanisms to detect and call out violations. If Russia refuses to accept the ceasefire, Starmer said, the coalition would escalate its efforts to strengthen Ukraine while weakening Russia’s war capabilities.

"We agreed that in the case that President Putin refused to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, we would need to increase our efforts to strengthen Ukraine, weaken Russia’s war machine and ratchet up pressure on President Putin to convince him to come to the negotiating table," he said.

Sanctions and military aid

In addition to military support, Starmer outlined plans to tighten economic sanctions against Russia and explore legal avenues to ensure Moscow pays for the destruction caused in Ukraine.

"We will accelerate our military support, tighten our sanctions on Russia’s revenues and continue to explore all lawful routes to ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has done to Ukraine," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)