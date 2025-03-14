In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a bomb blast during Friday prayers (Mar 14) has left several people, including a local Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI) political party leader, injured.

The blast is believed to have been a suicide explosion. It happened at a mosque in Azam Warsak Bazaar, South Waziristan Lower, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

What happened?

During Friday prayers, an alleged suicide blast went off at the Maulana Abdul Aziz mosque, near the Mehrab in Lower South Waziristan.

At least four people, including a local JUI leader, and two children were injured in the attack and shifted to the district headquarters, Wana. An official tally of the injured and potential casualties is awaited.

Reuters has identified the injured Islamist party leader as Abdullah Nadeem. According to Asif Bahadar, a district police chief in South Waziristan, Nadeem was believed to be the target of the blast and had been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Has anyone taken responsibility for the bomb attack?

It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion. No group has yet taken responsibility.

However, in recent months, attacks have been escalating in Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan.

In February, a suicide bomber killed six people during Friday prayers at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan.

More recently, just last week, BLA militants hijacked a passenger train with over 450 people onboard, holding them hostage in a day-long standoff with security forces.

(With inputs from agencies)