One Terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Zachaldar area of Handwara in North Kashmir.

Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, which includes an AK47 rifle and incriminating material.

The operation started early morning of Monday (Mar 17) when security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.



A cordon and search operation were launched by security forces in the area after which terrorists fired on the forces, resulting in a gunbattle.

After hours of firing from both sides, the security forces managed to kill one terrorist so far, while the operation still continues at the time of writing this.







The security forces have not revealed the identity of the terrorist killed so far.

More deployment was brought to the Zachaldar area of Handwara after the operation started.

Security forces believe there could be more terrorists hiding in the area.

A massive search operation of the forces is still being carried out in the area to look for more terrorists.

The operation was a joint effort of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Paramilitary Forces.