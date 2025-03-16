Abu Qatal Sindhi, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and kin of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen, as per reports. His driver was also killed in the attack.

Abu Qatal was a self-styled commander of the Khureta launch pad (District Kotli of PoK) of the LeT. Reports claimed that this camp under his direction had been the epicentre of LeT activities, including coordinating some of the major attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch sectors in India.

Who was he?

He was directly involved in guiding the infiltration of LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and also dealt with supplying arms and ammunition via drones in this region.

Qatal's complicity was established after the arrest of one Nisar of Surankote Poonch, who was part of the Bhatia Durian attack (April 2023) on an army vehicle.

Abu Qatal Sindhi had operated in J&K in the early 2000s before returning to Pakistan, as per reports. He used his old network of contacts to revive terror activities for LeT.

He was one of the top LeT commanders and enjoyed the confidence of top leadership including Hafiz Saeed. Abu Qatal was handling the most important camp of LeT in Kotli and directly reporting to Sajid Jutt, who is based in Rawalpindi.

Named in NIA chargesheet

Abu Qatal was named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the chargesheet for his involvement in the 2023 Rajouri attack. He was a key conspirator in the June 9, 2024, attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The attack was orchestrated under Qatal’s leadership.

NIA's document revealed that the case, in which Qatal was named, relates to a heinous terror attack on civilians at village Dhangri, District Rajouri, on January 1, 2023, followed by an IED blast the next day. Seven innocent people, including two children, were killed, and several others were severely injured.

The NIA document added, "Three of the charge-sheeted individuals are LeT handlers, identified as Saifullah @Sajid Jutt @Ali @Habibullah @Numan @Langda @Noumi, Mohd Qasim, and Abu Qatal @Qatal Sindhi".

While Abu Qatal and Sajit Jutt are Pakistani nationals, Qasim had exfiltrated to Pakistan sometime around 2002 and had joined the LeT terrorist ranks there, NIA documents noted.

"As per investigations, the trio had orchestrated the recruitment and dispatch of LeT terrorists from Pakistan to target innocent civilians, particularly from the minority community in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as security personnel. The attacks were carried out under the directions of these Pakistan-based handlers," NIA said.

