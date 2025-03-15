In a horrifying incident on Holi that left people shaken, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local leader, Surendra Jawahar was shot dead on Holi over some land dispute with his neighbour in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Monu, who pumped three bullets into the BJP's Mundlana Mandal president Jawahar's body on Friday night at Jawahar village.

Gohana ACP Rishi Kant said police got information about the killing of Surendra Jawahar by his neighbour Monu at 9.30 pm on Holi night.

Based on the information, the police reached Jawahar village and formed three teams to investigate the incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Surendra Jawahar had bought land from Monu's uncle and aunt and the property dispute was related to that, the ACP added.

The leader's body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused will be arrested soon.

Monu reportedly had warned Surendra Jawahar not to set foot on his land. However, the BJP leader arrived at the spot to clear the land, enraged by which, Monu chased him and killed him by firing at him from point blank range, police said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Surendra Jawahar entering a shop shouting "Maar diya maar diya (I have been killed)". However, Monu chased him and pumped three bullets into Surendra Jawahar from point-blank range. The local BJP leader died on the spot due to the bullet wounds. Sadar Police Station is conducting an investigation into the case.

