Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (Mar 19) said that those who attacked the police personnel amid Nagpur violence will be “dug out from their graves”.

This comes following outrage over complaints that rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her amid the clash. Fadnavis said that the mob pelted stones and hurled petrol bombs, wounding 33 police personnel, including high-ranking officers.

“Those who attacked police during the arson in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves. Attacks on police are unpardonable. They will get the strictest punishment. We won't spare them,” said Fadnavis while speaking in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. The chief minister added that the situation in the city is calm now.

“Nagpur is known for peace and communal harmony. No riot occurred in the city after 1992. The violence was planned by some people. Only a replica of Aurangzeb’s grave was burnt (during the VHP’s protest). We have verified that no ayat (verses from the Quran) was burnt. But rumours were spread deliberately,” he said.

Police arrests violence ‘mastermind’

The Nagpur Police nabbed Minorities Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Shamim Khan, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the violence in central Nagpur, reported HT citing officials.

Khan was named as one of the prime accused in an FIR registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station.

Police also released a clip of him delivering an inflammatory speech.

“Police have so far arrested 54 people in connection with the Nagpur violence,” Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said, according to HT. He stressed that strict actions will be taken against attacks on police personnel.

RSS says Aurangzeb not relevant

RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar condemned the violence in the city.

“Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think the police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details,” he said. When asked if Aurangzeb was relevant today and whether his tomb should be removed, he said, “I think (he is) not relevant,” as quoted by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)