Top 10 world news: Israel plans to hunt down Hamas globally, Zaporizhzhia nuclear 'accident' risk, & more

Israel is allegedly planning to carry out a global operation to hunt down Hamas leaders once the ongoing war in Gaza comes to an end. In Ukraine, two severed power lines which were connecting the electricity grid to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are posing a risk of a nuclear "accident".

Meanwhile, in a concerning development, Philippines's Mindanao was struck by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that triggered a tsunami warning. High waves are expected Philippines and Japan.

Israel is planning a global operation to target Hamas leaders once the war in the Gaza Strip ends, media reports said citing Israeli officials.

Ukraine on Saturday (Dec 2) said that the two power lines which had connected the electricity grid to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were snapped overnight, and placed the plant at risk of a “nuclear accident”.

Philippines's Mindanao on Saturday (Dec 2) was hit with a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

After remaining steady for almost 1,000 years, the Garisenda tower – also known as the 'leaning tower' - located in Bologna town of Italy is now facing the risk of collapsing because of excessive leaning, as per reports.

COP28 Day 3 LIVE news updates: For the first time in nearly three decades when the UN Convention on Climate Change was agreed upon, leaders have agreed that what people grow and eat is a key factor in global warming. The host UAE announced a $30 billion fund for "global climate solutions", partly to assuage the concerns of developing countries in their bid to ensure access to funding to neutralise the impact of climate change events while ensuring accountability from the developed world for their lion's share of greenhouse emissions.

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) replaced Khan as party head and appointed a barrister named Gohar Khan as the party chief on Saturday (Dec 2).

False bomb threats were received by 15 synagogues in the metro region of New York City early on Friday (Dec 1), which included two houses of worship in Brooklyn and five houses of worship in upper Manhattan, as per the NYPD and a Jewish security agency.

Iran hit back at the UK, France, and Germany for jointly condemning its recent missile advances, specifically the unveiling of the Fattah-2 ballistic missile, which Tehran says is "hypersonic."

The researchers at NASA, while sidestepping the ban imposed by the United States, have been allowed to study the moon samples collected by China, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the space agencies of the two countries.