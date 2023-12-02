7.5 earthquake jolts Philippines, tsunami warning issued
This is a developing story. Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 63 km (39 miles), as reported by EMSC. Following the earthquake, the US tsunami warning system promptly issued a tsunami warning.
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 63 km (39 miles), as reported by EMSC. Following the earthquake, the US tsunami warning system promptly issued a tsunami warning.
Philippines's Mindanao on Saturday (Dec 2) was hit with a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 63 km (39 miles), as reported by EMSC. Following the earthquake, the US tsunami warning system promptly issued a tsunami warning.
(With inputs from agencies)