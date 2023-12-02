LIVE TV
7.5 earthquake jolts Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
This is a developing story. Photograph:(WION)

Story highlights

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 63 km (39 miles), as reported by EMSC. Following the earthquake, the US tsunami warning system promptly issued a tsunami warning.

Philippines's Mindanao on Saturday (Dec 2) was hit with a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

(With inputs from agencies)

