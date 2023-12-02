North Korea roars back at US, says satellite interference will be seen as declaration of war

North Korea issued a stern warning on Saturday (Dec 2) declaring that any interference by US in its satellite operations would be tantamount to a declaration of war.

The warning by North Korea came after the country successfully launched its inaugural military spy satellite on November 21, sharing images of military installations in the US mainland, Japan, and Guam, to which Washington responded with sanctions. The regime in Pyongyang asserted that it would activate its war deterrence measures in response to any perceived threat against its strategic assets, reported Reuters.

According to state media KCNA, the North Korean defense ministry spokesperson in a statement said, "In case the U.S. tries to violate the legitimate territory of a sovereign state by weaponizing the latest technologies illegally and unjustly, the DPRK will consider taking responsive action measures for self-defence to undermine or destroy the viability of the U.S. spy satellites."

A spokesperson from the US Space Command reportedly spoke of Washington's ability to deny adversaries' space power using various means.

In a subsequent statement on the matter, North Korea's foreign ministry announced its intent to take countermeasures against individuals and organisations from the US and its "vassal forces" involved in imposing and enforcing sanctions against North Korea.

The regime also argued that such sanctions violated international law.

North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons has been a major source of concern for the United States. Despite numerous sanctions, North Korea has continued its development of nuclear capabilities. The US has consistently opposed North Korea's nuclear program, viewing it as a threat to regional and global security.

“The DPRK is unabashedly trying to advance its nuclear weapons delivery systems by testing ballistic missile technology in clear violation of this council’s resolutions,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told UNSC members earlier.

Meanwhile, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rebuffed US appeals for a resumption of diplomatic efforts. She criticised the US for its condemnation of North Korea's recent spy satellite launch and pledged to carry out additional launches in defiance of United Nations prohibitions.