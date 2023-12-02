Zaporizhzhia plant's power cut carried risk of nuclear 'accident': Ukraine

Ukraine on Saturday (December 2) said that the two power lines which had connected the electricity grid to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were snapped out overnight, and placed the plant at risk of a “nuclear accident”.



"Due to the complete blackout, the nuclear power plant switched to powering its own needs from 20 diesel generators," said Kyiv's nuclear operator, further stating that power was restored later.



On Saturday, the energy ministry said that the power lines in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have now been restored.



In March 2022, Russia occupied the plant, and since then it has not been generating power any longer but requires a supply of electricity to cool one of its four reactors which remains in a state of 'hot conservation', which means that it is not completely shut down.



As per a statement published by Ukraine's energy ministry on Telegram, there was disruption in one power line to the plant on Friday, and the last, 750 kW, line was disconnected at 2:31 a.m. (0031 GMT) on Saturday.



"This is the eighth blackout which occurred at the (Zaporizhzhia plant) and could have led to nuclear catastrophe," said the statement.



The ministry stated that 20 backup generators of the plant were turned on, after it lost the grid connection, for supplying its own electricity needs.



It stated that the 750 kW line was repaired by the Ukrainian specialists at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT), which was now providing power to the plant once more.