What after Gaza war ends? Israel plans to hunt down Hamas leaders globally, says report

Israel is planning a global operation to target Hamas leaders once the war in the Gaza Strip ends, media reports said citing Israeli officials.

The nation's intelligence services, under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's orders, are developing plans to pursue Hamas leaders residing in Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar, a report by WSJ said quoting the officials.

Netanyahu publicly announced the intention to target Hamas leaders around the world in a national address on November 22, stating, "I have instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas wherever they are."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has also earlier said, "They are marked for death. The struggle is worldwide, both the terrorists in Gaza and those who fly in expensive planes."

While Israel usually keeps such operations secret, the leaders have been forthcoming about their intent to pursue those responsible for the recent attacks. The plans represent an extension of Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.

Former Mossad director Efraim Halevy has been critical of the plan, deeming it ill-advised, and said that eliminating Hamas leaders may escalate tensions rather than mitigate the threat.

In contrast, retired Israeli general Amos Yadlin supports the years-long campaign, stating that it aligns with justice. “All the Hamas leaders, all those who participated in the attack, who planned the attack, who ordered the attack, should be brought to justice or eliminated,” Yadlin said adding, “It’s the right policy.”

Israel's history

This initiative is now recalling Israel's history of conducting over 2,700 worldwide such operations since World War II, according to the book "Rise and Kill First" by Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman, the WSJ report said.

The pursuit of Hamas leaders globally is in the same vein as previous operations, including the failed attempt to poison Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal in 1997 in Jordan.

The pursuit of Hamas leaders globally is in the same vein as previous operations, including the failed attempt to poison Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal in 1997 in Jordan.

The plans are also symbolic of Israel's historical use of covert operations in response to events, such as Operation Wrath of God initiated after the 1972 Munich Olympics attack.

The operation involved hunting down and assassinating individuals linked to the attack while showing Israel's embrace of covert assassinations as a tool of government policy.

The potential targeted killings abroad, the report said, raise concerns about violating international law and potential diplomatic repercussions. Nevertheless, Israel seems determined, just as in earlier instances to pursue this strategy, as part of its broader efforts to neutralise the Hamas threat, the report added.

(With inputs from agencies)