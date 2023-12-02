Box office: Animal creates history, Ranbir Kapoor gets his career's biggest opener

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has gotten an outstanding start at the box office. As always, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film may have been bashed by critics, but the movie has received a thunderous response from moviegoers worldwide at the box office.



As predicted, Animal has become Ranbir's career's biggest opening film. The movie has earned moolah at the box office, and within a day, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark worldwide, as per Sacnilk. Not only this, but the movie has scripted history by becoming the biggest non-holiday opener for a Hindi film.



On day 1, Animal amassed Rs 116 crore (Rs 1.16 billion) at the worldwide box office, however, Animal remained in the second spot after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan, which collected Rs 126 crore (Rs 1.26 billion) on the opening day.

Marking the big milestone, the makers shared the numbers of the film. Taking to X, they wrote,'' The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi Cinema ever. Worldwide gross ₹116 cr.''

‘ANIMAL’ IS SENSATIONAL…

⭐️ Non-holiday / non-festival release

⭐️ Non-franchise

⭐️ No superstar cameos

⭐️ ‘Adults’ certificate

⭐️ 3+ hours run time

⭐️ Clash with another film…

Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India… Fri ₹ 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/fOM9S0ASdq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2023 ×

The movie has done phenomenal business domestically. In India, the movie has earned Rs 63.8 crore (Rs 638 million) in all languages. In Hindi, the movie has raked in Rs 54.75 crore (Rs 547.5 million), making it the third biggest opener after SRK's Jawan and Pathaan.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ‘ANIMAL’ AT NO. 3 SPOT… TOP 5 OPENERS / DAY 1…⭐️ #Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr⭐️ #Pathaan: ₹ 55 cr⭐️ #Animal: ₹ 54.75 cr⭐️ #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr⭐️ #War: ₹ 51.60 crNett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Hindi version.''



Animal creates history in North America.



Ranbir's film created history at the North American box office, as it became the first ever Hindi film to touch the mark of $1 million.



"HISTORY IS MADE!! #Animal crossed $1 Million in North America premieres at 5:30 PM PST! First ever Hindi film to achieve this feat! Many more records will be broken!'' Makers wrote in the post shared on X.

More about Animal



Released on December 1, the film comes from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and shows Ranbir in the role of ruthless man Vijay. The movie features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.



Animal Review:



WION's Shomini Sen called Animal deeply flawed. She writes, ''Despite good performances, great music, and technical finesse, Animal is deeply flawed. In some moments, I was going back to Kabir Singh - a film I had huge issues with - and finding it mild in comparison to what was being shown on screen. Animal makes Kabir Singh feel like child's play or let me rephrase what Ranbir Kapoor said- Animal is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on acid,'' read more.