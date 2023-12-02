COP 28 Day 3 LIVE: World leaders come together to catch up Earth's climate change runner
Story highlights
COP28 Day 3 LIVE news updates: For the first time in nearly three decades when the UN Convention on Climate Change was agreed upon, leaders have agreed that what people grow and eat is a key factor in global warming. The host UAE announced a $30bn fund for "global climate solutions", partly to assuage the concerns of developing countries in their bid to ensure access to funding to neutralise the impact of climate change events while ensuring accountability from the developed world for their Lion's chunk of greenhouse emissions.
That also followed an unexpected early agreement, which saw countries commit $420m to a fund for nations suffering the effects of climate change.
Besides, the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said that leaders "cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels".
trending now
The summit comes as 2023 has been the hottest year on record in over 100,000 years, according to a Lancet report on Climate Action seen by WION.
Stay tuned with WION for all the latest action from Day 3 of COP28 summit
Italy under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged 100mn Euros ($108mn) for "Loss and Damage" fund.
Loss and Damage refers to irreversible damages caused by climate change. Vulnerable nations like small islands and African states have long demanded a dedicated fund to support recovery from extreme weather events and slow-onset events such as rising sea levels, an existential threat for countries in Pacific and Caribbean region.
After participating in the Conference of Parties-28 (COP28) in Dubai on Friday (Dec 1), Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video to repeat New Delhi's commitment to work together for a better planet.
Sharing the video on the social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted key moments.
The video included glimpses of his bilateral meetings as well as interactions with global leaders.
Thank you, Dubai! It’s been a productive #COP28 Summit. Let’s all keep working together for a better planet. pic.twitter.com/xpQLQJBmQk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the world's fifth largest economy has 'walked the talk' on climate action.
"India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, and Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards Mother Earth. In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development. During our G20 presidency, climate was a high priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP-28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," Modi said ahead of COP28 summit, setting in motion a new momentum in New Delhi's actions to combat Climate Change.