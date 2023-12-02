Iran says claims over launch of Fattah-2 hypersonic missile 'misleading'

Iran hit back at the UK, France, and Germany for jointly condemning its recent missile advances, specifically the unveiling of the Fattah-2 ballistic missile, which Tehran says is "hypersonic."

In a joint statement, the E3 countries expressed concern and said, "Iran continues to develop its missile programme despite repeated international calls to halt it, and after years of disregarding UN restrictions."

The Fattah-2, equipped with an advanced warhead and hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), was showcased at the Ashura Aerospace Science and Technology University in Tehran on November 19.

Fattah, translating to "conquer" in Farsi, represents an advanced iteration of its initial domestically produced hypersonic ballistic missile, also named "Fattah".

The new version boasts several notable features. It's HGV warhead is capable of maneuvering and gliding at incredibly high speeds, capable of evading air defence systems.

Propelled by a liquid-fuel rocket propellant, the precision-guided two-stage missile exhibits a striking range of 1500 kilometres. It also achieves a velocity of Mach 15, equating to 15 times the speed of sound, equivalent to 18522 kilometres per hour, as per reports.

UN sanctions against Iran lifted

The E3 countries highlighted the global and regional security threat posed by Iran's ballistic missile program, especially following the expiration of UN sanctions on Iran's missile programme in October.

The lifting of sanctions, reports say, allows Iran to sell its drones, ballistic missiles, and related technologies, potentially generating revenue for supporting militant and terror proxies in the Middle East.

"The E3 remain committed to taking every diplomatic step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to holding Iran to account for its destabilising activity around the region and internationally," the statement read.

In response, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, dismissed the E3 statement as misleading, politically motivated, and lacking legal grounding.

He said that Iran is committed to peaceful and defensive measures, urging the international community to recognise it.

Kanaani clarified that, according to the 2015 nuclear deal timetable, all missile restrictions on Iran should have been lifted by October 17, 2023.

