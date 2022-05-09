Top 10 news: Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns, Bongbong Marcos to become Philippines president and more

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday (May 9th) announced that he'll be stepping down from his post. This comes amid countrywide protests and public calls for him and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to quit as the country's economic situation worsens. In other news, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, the son of former Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is well on his way to complete a huge victory in the country’s presidential elections, according to an unofficial tally.

Sri Lanka economic crisis: PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as pressure mounts up

The 76-year-old delivered his letter of resignation to his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, paving the way for a "new unity government," according to spokesperson Rohan Weliwita.

Philippines Election: Bongbong Marcos headed for presidency with massive lead

The data provided by the Philippines Commission on Elections showed that Bongbong Marcos had a huge lead over Leni Robredo with almost half of the 70,000 polling stations submitting their results.

'Absolutely unacceptable threat': Russia defending motherland in Ukraine, says Putin

During the Victory Day ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russian troops and volunteers fighting in the Donbass region of Ukraine are fighting for their Motherland.

‘If I die...’: Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet, receives stern reply from mother

The tweet did not go down well with his mother and former supermodel Maye Musk who was visibly angry with it and even replied to the tweet saying "That's not funny".

Two killed, 139 injured as government supporters attack protesters in Colombo

The situation in Sri Lanka continue to deteriorate as the authorities have deployed armed troops in Colombo following clashes between the pro-government supporters and the protestors.

U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv metro amid Russian invasion

Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.

Gallery | In Pics: Is it war tourism? World leaders throng Ukraine to show support

Since Russian forces have left the Kyiv suburbs, several world leaders like European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have visited Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine to show support.

Chinese city of Zhoushan experiences blood red sky due to light refraction – WATCH

It was a scene right out of an ‘end of the world’ movie as the sky turned red under a thick layer of fog in the Chinese city of Zhoushan.

'Not a big fan of maths': MS Dhoni on CSK's chances of making it to playoffs

MS Dhoni said he would like CSK to take one game at a time and advised the players to enjoy themselves rather than worrying about the permutation and combination.

Gallery | From the iconic spectacles to dhoti, Mahatma Gandhi's personal belongings go up for auction

At an online auction in the United Kingdom, Mahatma Gandhi's personal items, including his wooden sandals and what is said to be the final photograph of him taken alive, are slated to fetch more than half a million pounds.