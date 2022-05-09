Troops deployed in Colombo after pro-government supporters attack protesters

The situation in Sri Lanka continue to deteriorate as the authorities have deployed armed troops in Colombo following clashes between the pro-government supporters and the protestors.

The protestors, who were present outside the residences of both the President and the Prime Minister of the country, were part of the ‘Week of Protests’ that was planned by trade unions as they ask the leaders to step down following Sri Lanka’s recent economic crisis.

However, the protests were interrupted as supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked them on Monday and according to footages shown on local television channel Sirasa, they were carrying clubs and iron bars which were used to destroy the tents which housed the protestors.

According to hospital sources, the local media reported that around 78 people were injured in the clashes. A huge number of armed soldiers were deployed right after the attacks, but the protestors said that the police did not interfere when the government supporters were carrying out the attack.

The TV footage also showed that government lawmaker Sanath Nishantha was also among the attackers, and he took part in the destruction of property and also in the resulting attacks.

There are reports doing the rounds that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is all set to announce his resignation from the position. Newswire reported that the move is expected to be announced amidst the growing unrest but there was no update on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The report further said that the decision was most likely taken after several rounds of discussions between the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party (SLPP) and its political allies.

