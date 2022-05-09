In Pics: Is it war tourism? World leaders throng Ukraine to show support

Updated: May 09, 2022, 04:19 PM(IST)

Since Russian forces have left the Kyiv suburbs, several world leaders like European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, United Nations chief António Guterres, United States First Lady Jill Biden, etc have visited Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine to show support. 

But is the act turning into a sort of war tourism? Many leaders have also been visiting the areas, which have been shelled badly. They have also criticised Russia heavily for the devastation. 

Vital meeting

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen was one of the first leaders to visit Kyiv in Ukraine after Russians changed their strategy. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Holding discussions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and held a tete-a-tete meeting in Kyiv. 
 

(Photograph:Facebook)

Showing support

United Nations chief António Guterres visits Kyiv and holds meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Explosions occurred when Guterres was in the capital city.  
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Standing firmly with Ukraine

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had also visited Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the unannounced visit, she had led a Congressional delegation. She was also awarded with the 'Order of Princess Olga' by Zelensky for strengthening Ukrainian-American cooperation.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Touring devastated areas

Amid the Ukraine war, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also visited Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelensky. He also toured devastated areas and visited Canadian embassy in Kyiv. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Together in time of need

In a surprise visit to Ukraine on Mother's Day, US First Lady Jill Biden met President Zelenksy's wife Olena Zelenska.

(Photograph:Twitter)

