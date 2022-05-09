In Pics: Is it war tourism? World leaders throng Ukraine to show support

Since Russian forces have left the Kyiv suburbs, several world leaders like European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, United Nations chief António Guterres, United States First Lady Jill Biden, etc have visited Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine to show support.

But is the act turning into a sort of war tourism? Many leaders have also been visiting the areas, which have been shelled badly. They have also criticised Russia heavily for the devastation.