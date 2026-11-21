South Korea has caught 111 candidates carrying unauthorised electronic devices during its high-stakes college entrance examination, as authorities step up efforts to prevent cheating with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Five candidates were caught using the devices during Thursday's exam, the education ministry said on Friday. Around 550,000 students appeared for the annual examination, known as Suneung, which plays a major role in determining university admissions.

Emergency phone alerts to catch cheating

Ahead of the examination, authorities introduced an unusual measure to identify students carrying hidden communication devices. Emergency alerts were sent to mobile phones across South Korea at three intervals between 8 am and 3 pm on Thursday.

The alerts triggered loud sounds on phones across the country, even when they were on silent mode. They also reached tourists using international data roaming services.

The government had warned students against bringing electronic devices, including smart glasses, miniature cameras and wireless earbuds, into examination halls.

AI cheating scandal prompts tougher action; Govt announces rewards

The crackdown follows a major cheating scandal involving South Korea's certified tax-accountant examination. Han Won-seok, who secured the highest score, admitted that he had used a hidden camera to photograph questions, sent the images to AI for answers and checked the results on a smartphone. He got only one question wrong out of 160.

President Lee Jae Myung has called for an overhaul of the examination system to address the growing threat of AI-assisted cheating.

"Cheating on exams using advanced equipment is no different from stealing the scores of hundreds of thousands of examinees who worked hard," Lee wrote on X.

He also warned that AI-assisted cheating threatens fairness in a country where examination results have a major influence on access to opportunities and resources.

"Using AI to cheat in such tests rocks the basic order of our society by undermining fairness and trust," he said.

Lee has also directed officials to explore ways of obtaining records from AI companies when users photograph examination questions during testing periods.



The government is also considering financial incentives to expose cheating. Lee announced a system offering rewards of at least 100 million won (around $75,000) for information related to examination fraud.