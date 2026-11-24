One woman or girl was killed every 10 minutes by an intimate partner or family member somewhere in the world in 2025, adding up to more than 47,000 victims over the year, according to a United Nations report released on Tuesday.

The figure amounts to around five killings every hour and has remained broadly unchanged in recent years, with annual estimates ranging between 45,000 and 51,000, according to data compiled by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Of the 78,000 women and girls who were victims of intentional homicide last year, around 60 per cent were killed by a partner or family member. The estimate is based on data from 122 countries and territories.

Africa records highest number of victims

Africa recorded the highest number of such killings, with 22,100 victims, followed by Asia with 15,100 and the Americas with 7,400. Europe reported 2,100 deaths, while Oceania recorded 300.

The report highlighted that 60 per cent of female homicide victims were killed in private settings, mainly by partners or relatives. In comparison, only 11 per cent of male homicide victims were killed in similar circumstances.

The UN said the findings underline the need to tackle domestic violence not only in intimate relationships but also within wider family structures.

‘Fewer women are seeking help today’

UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda warned that fewer women are seeking help, pointing to shortcomings in justice systems.

“The silence is getting louder in most countries where we have tracked it over time. Fewer women are seeking help today than before. We are going backwards,” she said.

“Our data shows justice systems globally make silence the safest choice a woman can make.”

The report also found that while homicide rates have declined globally, femicide rates have fallen more slowly, particularly in the Americas and Europe. The UN said this points to the influence of social norms and gender stereotypes, as well as barriers to accessing justice.

Femicide refers to the gender-related killing of women and girls. It includes killings by intimate partners and family members, as well as certain deaths linked to organised crime, forced labour and human trafficking.