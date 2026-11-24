The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have reunited on Tuesday (November 24) ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ending their six-year break to contest the polls together under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The alliance will take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the 117-member Assembly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met in New Delhi earlier today to formalise the alliance.

Addressing a joint press conference with Badal from BJP headquarters, Shah confirmed that the two parties would contest the Punjab elections together.

"Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA," Shah said

He identified the eradication of drugs and corruption and the return of nationalist forces to Punjab as key priorities of the alliance. Aiming at the AAP and Congress, Shah accused both parties of failing to fulfil their promises to tackle drug abuse.

"We promise that by December 2029 we will eradicate drugs from the state," he said.

Badal calls alliance an emotional bond

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal described the reunion as more than a political arrangement, calling it an emotional alliance focused on Punjab's development, farmers and people.

"Today is a very auspicious day; a new alliance has been formed. This is not merely a political alliance, but an emotional one," Badal said.

He accused the AAP government of exploiting the state, alleging that "Kejriwal's team has plundered Punjab". He also claimed that the drug mafia was now ruling the state.

The BJP and SAD were long-standing allies before their relationship broke down in 2020. The Akali Dal walked out of the NDA over the Centre's decision to introduce the three farm laws, which were later withdrawn. The two parties contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections separately.

The alliance had performed strongly in the 2007 and 2012 elections. Together, they won 67 seats in 2007 and 68 in 2012. The SAD secured 56 seats in 2012, while the BJP won 12.

However, their electoral performance declined in subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD won 15 seats and the BJP three, while the Congress secured 77 and the AAP 20.

In the 2022 elections, the SAD's tally fell to three seats, and the BJP won two. The Congress secured 18 seats, while the AAP swept the polls with 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.