/Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery for lung lesion detected at early stage

Pope Leo XIV recently announced during the Angelus prayer on October 11 that he will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a nodular lesion on his lung that was recently discovered. The nodule was discovered at a "very early stage" during a routine medical checkup, said the 71-year-old American pontiff. He is expected to undergo surgery in the first few days of the week, and the recovery is likely to be completed within a week.

“It was detected at a very early stage and is well localised,” Leo said from the window of the Apostolic Palace. “The doctors believe it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed.”

The operation will take place at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Francis and other popes before him were treated in the same hospital, and there is a special apartment for pontiffs.

Late Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025, suffered from significant chronic and acute respiratory issues throughout his life and in the months leading up to his death. In February 2025, he suffered a severe respiratory crisis, which escalated into pneumonia in both lungs and acute respiratory failure, and was hospitalised in Gemelli Hospital.

“I entrust myself to your prayers,” he said. Elected in May 2025, Pope Leo XIV has no previously known health problems and is highly physically active, regularly playing tennis and swimming at the papal summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo.

Leo announced the surgery at the end of his regular address, in which he appealed for an end to the war in Ukraine and the safe transport of grain across the Black Sea.

“The daily bread of millions of people cannot be held hostage by war,” he said.