/Araghchi calls Netanyahu ‘degenerate gambler’, cites Israeli general’s explosive claims on October 7

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labelling him a “wanted war criminal” who is desperately trying to save himself “like a degenerate gambler” at the cost of “Arab, American & Iranian blood” and US money. He claimed that Netanyahu has little regard for his own people.

“Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal with Arab, American & Iranian blood on his hands. To escape justice, he has no regard for his own people either. Like a degenerate gambler, he's desperately seeking to save himself with more US blood and treasure. Even U.S. Senators want out,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

Araghchi made the post while sharing an interview with an Israeli general, Avi Gil, regarding the events of October 7, 2023, and internal criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Avi Gil served as the Military Secretary to the Prime Minister from July 2021 to May 2024. In this role, he was the primary defence liaison for Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, and Benjamin Netanyahu, sitting in on security cabinet meetings and handling crucial top-secret communications.