/Trump floats renaming Atlantic or Pacific Ocean ‘Trump Ocean’ or ‘Ocean of the Americas’

US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of renaming either the Atlantic Ocean or the Pacific Ocean to “Trump Ocean”or “Ocean of the Americas” during a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 10. This is consistent with Trump's recent efforts to change the names of the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario, which he referred to as "a beautiful lake."

“We've got the gulf. We've got a beautiful lake,” Trump said. “We need a river. We need an ocean. We’ll call it ‘Trump Ocean’ or ‘Ocean of the Americas’, something like that,” he said, to laughter and applause. “Before I get out, I think we should have an ocean. And we need a great river.”

Last year, after returning to the White House, Trump signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum mocked Donald Trump's executive order by dryly proposing that the entire North American continent be renamed "América Mexicana". Mexico fiercely opposed it when Google Maps complied with the US directive by changing the label to "Gulf of America".

In August, during the breakdown of the trade talks with Canada, he changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America. Google Maps now shows Lake Ontario or Lake America depending upon the location of the user. Users looking at global maps outside of the US and Canada see both names displayed simultaneously. Similar is the case with the Gulf of Mexico.