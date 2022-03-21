Morning news brief: Senior Russian naval officer killed in Mariupol, Belgian carnival crash, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: Ukraine's Mariupol is burying its dead in makeshift graves by the roadside. A deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet was killed in combat in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Also watch a report on Indian PM Narendra Modi's scheduled virtual talks with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

As heavy bombardment follows, Mariupol forced to bury dead on roadside in makeshift graves

Mariupol is currently going through a tough time, which is filled with horror and confusion. As the port city in eastern Ukraine is witnessing heaviest bombardment by Russian forces, it is burying its dead in makeshift graves by the roadside.

Senior Russian naval officer killed in Mariupol, officials confirm death

Officials on Sunday (March 20) have revealed that a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet was killed in combat in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

United States determines Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya

The United States has formally determined that violence committed against the Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, an official told news agencies.

Belgian carnival crash not presumed to be militant attack, says town's mayor

A car drove at high speed into a group of Belgian carnival performers who were preparing a parade early on Sunday (March 20), killing six people and seriously injuring 10 others, authorities said, saying the incident did not appear to be a militant attack.

WATCH | Indian PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual talks with Australian PM Scott Morrison

Indian PM Narendra Modi is all set to hold virtual talks with Australian PM Scott Morrison. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S.Jaishankar welcomed the Australian foreign minister in New Delhi.