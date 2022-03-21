LIVE | Russia-Ukraine war: Biden to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine conflict Photograph: Reuters
March 21 | 26th day of war
Siege of Mariupol will 'go down in the history of war crimes' - Zelenskyy.
Official accuses Russia of 'genocide' and atrocities against women.
Ukraine says Russia bombed art school in Mariupol, where 400 were sheltering.
Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers feared dead after attack on military base.
Russia says it has launched hypersonic missiles at Ukraine for second day.
Mar 21, 2022, 07:49 AM
Watch | Zelensky compares Russian invasion to Nazi Germany during his address in front of Israeli lawmakers
Mar 21, 2022, 07:45 AM
The White House has said US President Joe Biden will visit Poland as part of his European trip this week for talks with allies about Ukraine.