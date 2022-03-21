Russian invasion triggers patriotism wave in Ukraine, turns inspiring tattoos, billboards popular

As invading Russian forces continue to bombard different cities of Ukraine, a wave of patriotism seems to have filled the entire eastern European country.

In the war-torn nation, patriotic messages have become popular in the form of tattoos and billboards.

The Ukrainian flag and other patriotic symbols have become common among people.

Olena Barlevych, who is 18-year-old, has recently got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms with a military aircraft. It symbolises the fight to defend her country.

"This tattoo means a lot to us. It is a very important phase for our country, which must go down in history, which must be passed on to future generations," Barlevych said.

Several people have been getting tattoos made at parlours in Lviv.

Artist Natalia Tanchynets has created several patriotic tattoos for clients from many parts of Ukraine. "I'm so sad about this situation in my country,” Tanchynets said.

The war, however, seems to have brought more customers to her shop.

A print shop manager Yuri Kobryn in Lviv has found innovative ways to support Ukrainian troops.

In advertising billboards, Kobryn’s company now prints motivational messages for his country instead of advertisements.

"The guys from the army were pleasantly surprised and asked me if I could make smaller versions that they could give them to others. So that we can help them in our victory," Kobryn said.

