Russia-Ukraine War: As heavy bombardment follows, Mariupol forced to bury dead on roadside in makeshift graves

Mariupol is currently going through a tough time, which is filled with horror and confusion.

As the port city in eastern Ukraine is witnessing heaviest bombardment by Russian forces, it is burying its dead in makeshift graves by the roadside.

Several people have either died due to bombing while others have succumbed to ailments, which have been exacerbated by the huge stress in the last few weeks on being unable to get medical help.

Also Read: Demoralised? Russian troops shoot selves with Ukrainian ammo in legs to avoid fighting, say reports

Many bodies are still lying covered in dirty blankets in the city.

Although the Ukraine's military has advised people to store the dead bodies in cold basements, these facilities are already filled with people, who are sheltering from Russian shelling.

In the basements, it seems the lack of physical activity, stress and cold are also killing people.

Andrei, a man who was burying dead neighbours in graves on roadside, said, "I hope there will be some sort of a reburial and this is just temporary."

Also Read | Kyiv is safe: Czech zoo names newborn eastern black rhino after Ukrainian capital to show support

Around 400,000 people are trapped in the strategic port city on the Sea of Azov for over two weeks. These residents have little access to food, water, heating or electricity, said local authorities.

On Saturday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's siege of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come".

(With inputs from agencies)