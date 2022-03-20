Kyiv is safe: Czech zoo names newborn eastern black rhino after Ukrainian capital to show support

Eastern black rhinoceros is an endangered species. But what’s special is that a rhino of the species, who was born at Czech zoo recently, has been named Kyiv to show support for the Ukrainian forces, who are fighting invading Russian troops amid deadly shelling.

Russian forces are currently making advances in Ukraine.

Also Read: Demoralised? Russian troops shoot selves with Ukrainian ammo in legs to avoid fighting, say reports

On March 4, the rhinoceros was welcomed by the Dvůr Králové Zoo. It was a special moment for the facility as it has the most rhinos of the subspecies, as per a report.

Premysl Rabas, director, zoo, said, “The name is another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes."

The newborn is in the care of its mother. It has also been growing by one kilogram daily, the officials said.

Also Read: 11-year-old boy who fled Ukraine with only a phone number gets reunited with family in Slovakia

As of now, around 14 eastern black rhinos are housed in the Czech zoo, as per the report. Since 1971, at least 47 rhinos of the subspecies have been born at the zoo.

This type of rhino is actually native to Rwanda and Tanzania. The number of wild eastern black rhinos has reduced to around 800 due to poaching.

(With inputs from agencies)