11-year-old boy who fled Ukraine with only a phone number gets reunited with family in Slovakia

A boy, who fled Ukraine with only a phone number, which was scribbled on his hand, has been finally reunited with family.

The 11-year-old Hassan Pisecká’s photograph had gone viral earlier this month.

He travelled around 750 miles from his hometown in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine to Slovakian capital Bratislava. He was carrying only passport, a plastic bag and the phone number.

Júlia Pisecká, the boy's mother, had stayed behind when Russia began the invasion to look after her mother, who was unable to flee.

When he reached the border, the officials were struck by his "smile, fearlessness and determination".

Mini dude, just 11, who went 600 miles ALONE across #Ukraine to #Slovakia with just a phone number written on his hand is reunited with his Mom & family😊#HassanPisecka had just a bag & passport & at the border volunteers then rang the number for him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vglc4dVQr2 — Mr Pål Christiansen 🇳🇴😍🇬🇧 (@TheNorskaPaul) March 17, 2022 ×

Using the number and a note tied to his waist, his family was contacted in Slovakia. Finally, he was reunited with his four siblings.

He "isn't thinking about the future" and is happy to be "safe", Hassan's sister said while translating his words to 'Good Morning Britain'.

"He says the most important is to be in the place where he has family. He likes this city because it's safe. He doesn't know about the future because he doesn't know about the situation in Ukraine. He is not thinking about the future, he just wants to be with us," Hassan's sister added.

Hassan's mother, grandmother and their dog have also been able to flee and join Hassan and his siblings.

Júlia, who is a widow, told The Sun, "The train ride was very difficult. Hundreds were crammed in a single car. But we had to escape so our family could be back together. I’d like to thank everyone from my heart. We have to start from scratch. We lost everything we’ve had but we’re healthy."

(With inputs from agencies)