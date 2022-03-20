Did Russian cosmonauts wear Ukrainian flag’s colours at ISS? Idea gets refuted

Did Russian cosmonauts wear the colours of the Ukrainian flag during arrival at the International Space Station? Well, many people would say yes, but not the astronauts, who donned them.

In a rebuttal, Russian cosmonauts denied the idea on Saturday.

The three cosmonauts of Russia had adorned suits, which were yellow in colour and had blue accents.

Around six months before launch, each crew picks the colour of the flight suits as they need to be sewn individually, said Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

And as all of them were graduates of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, the cosmonauts picked the colours of their alma mater.

In a statement on the Russian space agency's Telegram channel, “There is no need to look for any hidden signs or symbols in our uniform. A colour is simply a colour. It is not in any way connected to Ukraine. Otherwise, we would have to recognise its rights to the yellow sun in the blue sky,” Artemyev said.

"These days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and our people!" Artemyev said.

In a tweet, Dmitry Rogozin, head, space agency Roscosmos, reiterated point made by Artemyev by posting a picture of the blue and gold coat of arms of the university.

Several people have been donning the Ukrainian flag and its colours to show solidarity with the war-torn country.

