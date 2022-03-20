LIVE | Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow claims it used hypersonic missile in strike

March 20 | Russia-Ukraine conflict

After an attack on a military base, dozens of Ukrainian servicemen are said to have died.

Zelenskyy has urged Moscow to begin peace negotiations 'as soon as possible.'

In numerous Ukrainian districts, humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon.

In Ukraine, Russia claims to have deployed hypersonic missiles.

According to Kyiv, 112 children have died as a result of the violence.



