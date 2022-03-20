LIVE | Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow claims it used hypersonic missile in strike

A Ukranian armoured vehicle drives along a road in the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 19, 2022. Photograph: AFP
After an attack on a military base, dozens of Ukrainian servicemen are said to have died.
Zelenskyy has urged Moscow to begin peace negotiations 'as soon as possible.'
In numerous Ukrainian districts, humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon.
In Ukraine, Russia claims to have deployed hypersonic missiles.
According to Kyiv, 112 children have died as a result of the violence.
Mar 20, 2022, 07:57 AM
At a rally on Friday, Putin employed Stalinist rhetoric and patriotic themes to bolster popular support for his stalled invasion of Ukraine.
President Biden warned China's President Xi Jinping on Friday that if Beijing financially or militarily supports Russia's war, penalties would be imposed.