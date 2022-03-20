'Go Home': Ukrainian protesters confront Russian military vehicles in Kherson

A unique incident was captured on camera as Ukrainian citizens confronted Russian military vehicles in the city of Kherson on Sunday.

"Go Home!" shouted the Ukrainians as they forced two Russian military vehicles to ultimately reverse and take an about-turn.

In a video obtained and released by Reuters, nearly a hundred Ukrainian citizens blocked path of Russian military vehicles. The military vehicles were seen painted in a “Z” symbol, heavily associated with the Russian military.

Also Read | High risk of attack from Belarus on western Volyn region of Ukraine, says presidential office

Buildings and shops along the avenue matched those seen on Google satellite imagery, as well as file images of the area.

Following the confrontation by the protesters, some wearing Ukrainian flags, the vehicles turned around and left the immediate area.

Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday (March 19) that they had not seen any significant shifts over the past 24 hours in frontline areas, with fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continuing in the Black Sea port-city Kherson.

Russia has said it now controls the Kherson region.

Meanwhile, China has called for ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as said by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. However, Wang Yi has not criticised Russia.

CCTV cited Wang saying "NATO's unrestricted eastward expansion deserves reflection", shifting blame for the war to Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies)