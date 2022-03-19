LIVE | Ukraine claims to block Russian forces' advance into Kyiv

Russia's main routes for attacking Kyiv have been blocked (representative image). Photograph: Reuters
March 19 | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Mar 19, 2022, 08:01 AM
Mar 19, 2022, 07:59 AM
Ukraine says it'll take years to defuse mines
Ukraine's interior minister said Friday that it will take years to defuse unexploded ordnances after the Russian invasion.
Speaking to The Associated Press in the besieged Ukrainian capital, Denys Monastyrsky said that the country will need Western assistance to cope with the massive task once the war is over.
Mar 19, 2022, 07:58 AM
Russia tells Google to stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube
Russia on Friday demanded that Alphabet Inc's Google stop spreading what it called threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform, a move that could presage an outright block of the service on Russian territory.
The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said adverts on the platform were calling for the communications systems of Russia and Belarus' railway networks to be suspended and that their dissemination was evidence of the US company`s anti-Russian position. It did not say which accounts were publishing the adverts.
Mar 19, 2022, 07:57 AM
Russia 'tightening noose' on Mariupol; Biden tells China not to fuel assault
Russia said its forces were "tightening the noose" around the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol on Friday and concern grew over mass civilian casualties as the United States again warned China against aiding Moscow in its invasion.
Russia's advance in Ukraine has largely stalled, and its troops, frustrated by fierce Ukrainian resistance, have blasted residential areas to rubble. On Friday, missiles landed near Lviv, a western city where thousands have fled for refuge.
Mar 19, 2022, 07:56 AM
Putin vows Russia will prevail in Ukraine but glitch hinders TV
Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine before a packed soccer stadium on Friday but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by what the Kremlin said was a technical problem with a server.
Speaking on a stage at the centre of Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, Putin promised to tens of thousands of people waving Russian flags and chanting "Russia, Russia, Russia" that all of the Kremlin's aims would be achieved.
Mar 19, 2022, 07:55 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.
Mar 19, 2022, 07:54 AM
Bill Clinton and George W Bush show solidarity with Ukraine
Two former US presidents, Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican George W Bush, show their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion by visiting a Ukrainian church in Chicago.
The initiative aims to show their "solidarity with the people of Ukraine" after Russia launched a war against its neighbor last month, according to a video of the visit posted on Clinton's Twitter account.
Mar 19, 2022, 07:53 AM
Biden and China's Xi hold call amid tension over Russia's Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on a video call on Friday (March 18) about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Chinese media said Xi underlined that such conflicts are in no-one's interests.
Biden was expected to tell the Chinese leader that Beijing would pay a steep price if it supports the invasion, a warning that comes at a time of deepening acrimony between the two nations.