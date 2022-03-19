Ukraine-Russia conflict: Time for meaningful talks, says President Volodymyr Zelensky

As the conflict intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for comprehensive peace talks with Russia on Saturday.

He said Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the invasion.

Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without any delay, Zelensky said.

Also Read: US firm sells Zelensky, Motolov cocktails’ Legos, raises $160,000 for Ukraine

In a video address, which was released in the early hours of Saturday, he said, "I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk. The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover."

Although the two sides have been conducting talks for weeks, there have been no signs of breakthrough.

Russian forces have been deliberately blocking the humanitarian supplies to cities under attack, Zelensky said.

Also Read: As Ukraine conflict intensifies, Russian President Vladimir Putin issues warning to 'traitors'

"This is a deliberate tactic ... This is a war crime and they will answer for it, 100%," the president said.

There was no information about how many people have been killed after a theatre in Mariupol was struck on Wednesday, Zelensky said. Hundreds of people had taken shelter at the theatre.

(With inputs from agencies)