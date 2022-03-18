US firm sells Zelensky, Motolov cocktails’ Legos, raises $160,000 for Ukraine

WION Web Team
Kyiv Published: Mar 18, 2022, 04:24 PM(IST)

Lego mini-figures of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Motolov cocktails have been sold to raise money for Ukraine. Photograph:( Twitter )

The figures of Zelensky and Motolov cocktail were sold for $100 and $10, respectively. The first fundraiser fetched $16,540, as per the Facebook page of the business. A second fundraiser was held as there was "overwhelming interest" with just the Zelensky figure. It garnered $145,388 in donations

With the aim to help Ukraine, a small business in Chicago organised two fundraisers and raised over $160,000 by selling Lego mini-figures of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Motolov cocktails.  

Ukraine is facing a tough time since the beginning of the Russian invasion. It has witnessed widespread destruction, deaths, refugee crisis, etc.   

The business, which sells custom Lego products, is called Citizen Brick. The fundraisers were held on March 5 and 16.  

Joe Trupia, owner, Citizen Brick, told the Washington Examiner, it would donate the money to the non-profit organisation Direct Relief as it was "top ranked in the NYTimes list of charities helping Ukraine."  

"I think he's emerged as a heroic figure in this situation. I think we responded to his bravery in the face of an invasion. We don't usually make political figures, but he has kind of a distinctive appearance that translated well to minifigure," Trupia said.  

The figures of Zelensky and Motolov cocktail were sold for $100 and $10, respectively. The first fundraiser fetched $16,540, as per the Facebook page of the business.   

A second fundraiser was held as there was "overwhelming interest" with just the Zelensky figure. It garnered $145,388 in donations, the firm said.   

(With inputs from agencies) 

