'Price of War': These empty strollers represent children killed during Russian invasion of Ukraine
Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, scores of empty strollers were lined up in the cobbled central square of the city of Lviv on Friday to commemorate the children killed in the country since Russia's invasion
"Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. And it is youth who must inherit the tribulation, the sorrow, and the triumphs that are the aftermath of war" — Herbert Hoover.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict reminds of famous lines once said by former US President Herbert Hoover.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Russia's 'military operation'
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "Military operation" in Ukrainian cities on February 24.
Russia has said that its actions in Ukraine are special military operations and that it is not targeting civilians.
However, the conflict caused deaths and destruction with people, including children getting killed due to Russia shelling and bombing in the affected areas.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Ukraine mourns its dead
The news agency Reuters reported that scores of empty strollers were lined up in the cobbled central square of the city of Lviv on Friday (March 18) to commemorate the children killed in the country since Russia's invasion.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Empty strollers represent children
Lviv city hall placed 109 strollers, or prams, in neat rows - one for each child killed since the start of the war, according to Ukrainian authorities.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sad reality of the conflict
Two stuffed teddy bears were laid in a bright blue baby carrier. A little girl sitting on a bench held a small Ukrainian flag.
Lviv in western Ukraine has drawn hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seeking shelter away from the frontline of the war.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Remember your children'
"Remember your children when they were small and sitting in strollers like these," said Zhuravka Natalia Tonkovyt, a Canadian citizen of Ukrainian origin who was passing by, speaking as if to address Russian mothers.
"Some (children) will not be put into these strollers because they are dead. Compare it to your own children, remember your feelings towards your own children... I want to see no empty stroller," she added.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Price of War'
This picture shows empty prams placed in the center of Lviv during the "Price of War" campaign organised by local activists and authorities to highlight the large number of children killed in ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.