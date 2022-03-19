'Price of War': These empty strollers represent children killed during Russian invasion of Ukraine

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, scores of empty strollers were lined up in the cobbled central square of the city of Lviv on Friday to commemorate the children killed in the country since Russia's invasion

Russia-Ukraine conflict

"Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die. And it is youth who must inherit the tribulation, the sorrow, and the triumphs that are the aftermath of war" — Herbert Hoover.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict reminds of famous lines once said by former US President Herbert Hoover.

(Photograph:Reuters)