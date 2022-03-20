Switzerland ready to pay for defending democracy in Russia-Ukraine war, says PM

Switzerland’s president Ignazio Cassis said that Russia’s invasion in Ukraine is driven by “devastating madness” and Switzerland is prepared to pay the cost for protecting freedom and democracy.

Although Switzerland generally refrains from taking sides in most global disputes, they have decided to impose the same sanctions on Russia as the European Union. However, Cassis made it clear that Switzerland’s neutrality was not at stake due to the decision and it was taken after proper deliberation.

However, he said that Switzerland could not simply stand by in the “confrontation between democracy and barbarism” and the country was prepared to take an economic hit as a result.

“On February 24, the face of the world changed, and not in a good way. We must valiantly and tirelessly defend freedom and democracy. This has a price. A price that Switzerland is ready to assume”, he wrote in Le Temps newspaper. “This war is driven by a devastating madness which shatters all the principles and values of our civilisation,” he added.

Although there is no current impact on Switzerland’s economy due to the sanctions, Cassis said that the conflict may cause harm to them in the long run and they need to be ready for the possibility.

“There is no solution which, with a wave of a magic wand, would save Switzerland from the consequences resulting from the current situation”, he said.

“Switzerland cannot tolerate this war without reacting,”.

“Russia has massively violated the prohibition of the use of force, a principle anchored in international law. By remaining inactive, Switzerland would have played the game of the aggressor.”

(With inputs from agencies)