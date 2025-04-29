Mark Carney and the Liberal Party have pulled off a win in the Canadian general election and some credit for it could go to Donald Trump.

Since returning to the White House in January, the US president has repeatedly taunted Canada, suggesting it should become the 51st American state. His comments triggered a shift in support for the Liberals, trailing behind the Conservatives just months ago.

In his victory speech, Carney directly addressed the growing tension with Washington. “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never ever happen,” he said, warning Canadians about threats to their sovereignty.

How Trump's return transformed Canadian elections race?

Before Trump’s comeback, the Conservative Party under Pierre Poilievre looked set to win easily. Frustration with the economy and fatigue after nearly ten years of Liberal rule under Justin Trudeau had pushed the party ahead in the polls.

But the Liberals shook things up. Trudeau stepped down, and the party brought in Carney, a political newcomer, but a well-known name thanks to his time as the Bank of England’s governor.

Carney made Trump a central focus of his campaign, arguing that Canada needed to stand firm against pressure from its southern neighbour. While Trump didn’t attack Carney the way he had targeted Trudeau, the two are clearly at odds on key issues.

Is Canada turning towards Europe?

Canada now appears to be rethinking its international partnerships. With Trump’s policies causing concern, there are early signs Ottawa may look to Europe for closer ties instead, a shift that is unlikely to please the US president.

Still, Carney is trying to keep trade tensions from boiling over. US tariffs on Canadian car exports are due to take effect on 3 May. As an experienced economist, Carney has promised to begin talks with Washington immediately, saying he’ll do whatever it takes to protect the Canadian economy from slipping into recession.

Another swipe from Trump on election day

Trump didn’t hold back even on the day Canadians went to the polls. He once again dismissed the US-Canada border as “artificially drawn” and said Canada would be better off as a “cherished” American state.

Despite Trump’s recent comment that he might “prefer a Liberal prime minister,” it’s unlikely either side will warm to the other any time soon.

A missed opportunity for Conservatives?

Ironically, Trump’s interference may have backfired. A Conservative win could have handed him a like-minded government in Ottawa. Poilievre and Trump seem to share common ground, from cutting taxes and slashing public spending to backing fossil fuels and criticising progressive values.