Canada Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Several media outlets have projected that Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have won Canada's election on Monday, giving the party another term in power after a campaign defined by threats from US President Donald Trump.
The public broadcaster CBC and CTV News both projected the Liberals would form Canada's next government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre fell short of becoming prime minister. However, his party was on track to form a strong opposition in the parliament.
LIVE | Canada Election Result: Who is Mark Carney?
Carney, who had never held elected office. He had only replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month.
He previously served as central bank governor in both Britain and Canada - a post that helped him persuade voters that his global financial experience has prepared him to guide Canada through a trade war.
Follow WION's live blog to get the latest updates on Canada's election results
-
Apr 29, 2025 11:20 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: US a "sometimes hostile" neighbour, says Carney
Carney calls the US a "sometimes hostile" neighbour. "We are buying Canadian, we are supporting our friends and neighbours in the cross hairs of President Trump. We will win this trade war and build the strongest economy of the G7, he said, further adding, "When we are threatened we will fight with everything we have to get the best deal for Canada."
-
Apr 29, 2025 11:15 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: Here's what Mark Carney said in his victory speech
Mark Carney gave a victory speck as he congratulated the leaders of the other parties. He thanked his wife Diana and thanks the voters and volunteers.
He said, "Our old relationship with the US, based on steadily increasing integration, is over. We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we must never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves and take care of each other."
"When I sit down with Trump it will be with our full knowledge that we have many many other options to build prosperity for all Canadians," he said, further talking about strengthening relationships with Europe and Asia.
-
Apr 29, 2025 11:12 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: Here's what Poilievre said
Canada's Conservative Party leader accepted defeat, He promised to work with the Liberal government in countering US President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threats. "We will always put Canada first," Poilievre told supporters in Canada's capital.
"Conservatives will work with the prime minister and all parties with the common goal of defending Canada's interests and getting a new trade deal that puts these tariffs behind us while protecting our sovereignty," he added.
-
Apr 29, 2025 11:10 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: Details
Nearly 29 million of Canada's 41 million people were eligible to vote in the massive G7 country that spans six time zones. A record 7.3 million people cast advanced ballots.
Results were still pending on the shape of Canada's 343 members of parliament, with 172 seats needed for a majority. The Liberals won a majority in 2015 but have governed with a minority since 2019.
-
Apr 29, 2025 11:08 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: Mark Carney's addresses the nation after poll victory
Carney started off by saying, “Who's ready? Who's ready to stand up for Canada with me and who's ready to build Canada strong?” He then congratulated other leaders for “all the work they did and their service to Canada, now and in the future.” He also congratulated Poilievre for a “hard-fought campaign” and his “commitment to the country that we both love."
-
Apr 29, 2025 10:50 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: Why is it a bad news for Poilievre
The 45-year-old is set to make a strong Opposition. He has been in parliament for two decades and was hoping for a victory, hence, the outcome marks a stinging defeat.
He was criticised for the at-times muted anger he directed towards Trump, but said he wanted to keep the focus on domestic concerns that drove Trudeau's unpopularity.
He tried to persuade voters that Carney would simply offer a continuation of the failed Liberal governance. It seems that his argument fell short.
-
Apr 29, 2025 10:46 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: Here's what Steven Guilbeault said
Steven Guilbeault, who is a Liberal lawmaker and a member of Carney's cabinet, tied the outcome to Trump.
"The numerous attacks by President Trump on the Canadian economy, but not just the economy, on our sovereignty and our very identity, I think have really mobilized Canadians, and I think they saw in Prime Minister Carney someone who has experience on the world stage," he told the CBC.
-
Apr 29, 2025 10:35 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: Jagmeet Singh steps down as leader of NDP
After losing his seat in Burnaby Central, Jagmeet Singh has said that he will step down as leader of the left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP). He thanked his supporters and added that he would stay on in the interim until a new leader was found.
Further, Singh congratulated Carney on his victory and said he had "an important job to do" to protect Canada "from the threats of Donald Trump".
-
Apr 29, 2025 10:31 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese's message for Carney
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has commented on the election results. He said, "Well it looks very positive for him. I’ve had a couple of really warm conversations with him. I thank him for defending Vegemite – [that was] a really practical outcome of the friendship that we have between Australia and Canada. We have a close relationship, we are very similar countries, both part of the Commonwealth, we share a lot in common."
On being asked about Canada’s incumbent government retaining power, Albanese said, "Mark Carney has shown in the short time that he’s been prime minister that he’s determined represent the national interest of Canada."
He was again asked about Carney’s approach towards US president Donald Trump, Albanese said, "Mark Carney has stood up for national interests, just as I stand up for Australia’s interest."
-
Apr 29, 2025 10:27 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: What did Carney say about Trump?
Carney's descriptions of the Trump threat have been stark.
"Donald Trump wants to break us so America can own us," he said during the campaign.
"They want our resources, they want our water, they want our land, they want our country. They can't have it."
-
Apr 29, 2025 10:15 IST
Canada Election Result 2025: Biden congratulated Carney
Former US president Joe Biden congratulated Carney on social media. In a post on X, Biden wrote, "I congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their success in Canada’s election. I’m confident Mark will be a strong leader for the fundamental values and interests Canadians and Americans share."
-
Apr 29, 2025 10:13 IST
Canada Election Result 2025 Updates: Carney's Liberals win Canada election
Several media outlets have projected that Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have won Canada's election on Monday, giving the party another term in power after a campaign defined by threats from US President Donald Trump.
The public broadcaster CBC and CTV News both projected the Liberals would form Canada's next government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament.