Canada Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Several media outlets have projected that Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have won Canada's election on Monday, giving the party another term in power after a campaign defined by threats from US President Donald Trump.

The public broadcaster CBC and CTV News both projected the Liberals would form Canada's next government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre fell short of becoming prime minister. However, his party was on track to form a strong opposition in the parliament.

LIVE | Canada Election Result: Who is Mark Carney?

Carney, who had never held elected office. He had only replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month.

He previously served as central bank governor in both Britain and Canada - a post that helped him persuade voters that his global financial experience has prepared him to guide Canada through a trade war.

