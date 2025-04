As Canada went to polls on Monday (April 28) to choose its next prime minister, many curious minds raised this question: Why always Monday? Every time Canada goes to polls, it chooses Monday for the voting. And there are numerous valid reasons for it. Let's explore them!

The law says so

As per the Canadian constitution, voting in the country must take place on a Monday. Elections Canada (Canadian polling commission), the campaign for the election may range from 37 days to 51 days.