Canada's Prime Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party Mark Carney is expected to win the high-stakes federal election and form the next government in Canada, as per media projections. The Liberals are forecast to secure more seats in the 343-member Parliament than the opposition Conservatives.

It remains to be seen if the party will get an outright majority. In Canadian federal elections, the House of Commons has 343 seats. A party needs 172 seats to secure a majority government.

Carney thanked everyone for a successful campaign.

The polls are now closed.



For 37 days, in every corner of this country, our team worked to build a stronger Canada.



Thank you to everyone who put so much into this campaign. pic.twitter.com/1Xj0R1B094 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 29, 2025

Canada has a "first-past-the-post" electoral system which means it is not the sum of the votes that counts — it's the winning of more districts.

The elections in Canada are being held amid US President Donald Trump's repeated annexation threat and tariff war. Carney has vowed to take a tougher approach with Washington over its tariffs and defend the sovereignty of Canada. Carney has also attempted hard to convince Canadians that he is different from his Liberal predecessor Justin Trudeau.

About Mark Carney

Mark Carney was born in Fort Smith, in the Northwest Territories, in 1965, and raised in the Alberta city of Edmonton. He studied economics and finance in the United States and has degrees from Harvard and Oxford universities.

He also served across the world as an executive at Goldman Sachs, with postings in London, Tokyo and New York. He ran Canada's central bank during peak financial crisis of 2008 till 2013. In 2014, Carney became the first non-Briton to lead the Bank of England in the institution’s over three-century history.

He is married to Diana Fox, a British economist, and they have four daughters. He took over Prime Ministership in January when Justin Trudeau said that he would step down from office.

