The new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was seen visibly shocked after a heckler asked him about his alleged involvement with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The heckler asked "How many kids did you molest with Jeffrey Epstein?" during the campaign for the upcoming election in Canada.

Advertisment

Also read: 'We agree on many things': Trump touts 'very productive' call with Canada's Mark Carney despite looming trade war

In a video circulated on the social media platform X, Carney was seen addressing a large pool of people when suddenly the heckler interrupted him with his not-so-pleasing question. The Canadian PM suddenly stopped his speech midway and looked back at the audiences as a huge hooting came after the question. He was seen shocked, uncomfortable and awkward as he tried continuing with his speech. He was somewhat laughing at the question.

NEW: Canadian PM Mark Carney visibly shocked after a heckler asks him “how many kids did you mol*st with Jeffrey Epstein?”



The moment happened at a campaign stop ahead of the upcoming election.



The comment comes in response to recently shared photos that appear to show Carney… pic.twitter.com/7QfW2ZCf5c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 29, 2025

Advertisment

Also read: Canada’s Mark Carney to hold first call with Trump today as Canada warns 'US is no longer a reliable partner'

The comment comes in response to recently shared photos that appear to show Carney with Epstein’s longtime accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Also read: Era of close Canada-US ties 'over' says PM Carney after Trump's auto tariffs announcement

Advertisment

“This is another example of how Pierre Poilievre and [his PR head] have always played politics, and it shows again how terrified they are to fight Mark Carney," a Carney ally previously told the Toronto Sun.

Jeffrey Edward Epstein was an American financier and child sex offender. Just after a month of his arrest over sex trafficking charges, he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Also read: Canada PM Mark Carney calls Trump's new 25% tariffs on car imports to US 'direct attack'

(With inputs from agencies)