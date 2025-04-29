In a dramatic reversal in fortunes for the Liberals, Mark Carney won the Canada elections and will form government soon, though it remains unclear if his party will get the majority. With Carney at the helm of affairs in Canada, New Delhi can hope to bury the past baggage of Trudeau's tenure.

Carney has stressed that the Canada-India relationship is "incredibly important", adding that "strains on the relationship" could be addressed with mutual respect. While Trudeau's last term depended on the support of pro-Khalistan leader Jagmeet Singh's National Democratic Party (NDP), Jagmeet Singh's loss in the polls and his decision to step down as NDP chief will prove beneficial for Canrney and in long-run the India-Canada ties.

The India-Canada relations reached the lowest in 2023 following allegations by the Trudeau government implicating "Indian agents" in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and a Khalistani terrorist. India condemned the accusations as baseless. In October 2024, tensions escalated further when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats. The fallout led both nations to expel top envoys, freeze trade negotiations, and suspend official visits, with New Delhi accusing Ottawa of tolerating extremism and shielding Khalistanis. Only time will tell how Carney would tackle the Khalistani problem and restore India's faith.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other world leaders in congratulating Carney today, adding that he looked forward to unlocking "greater opportunities" for the people of both countries.

"Congratulations Mark J Carney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people," wrote PM Modi on X.

As New Delhi and Ottawa move forward, here's a quick look at controversies under Trudeau:



1. Trudeau’s 2018 India Visit

Trudeau’s state visit to India was widely criticized for being diplomatically unproductive and overly focused on photo-ops and cultural events. Moreover, A convicted Khalistani terrorist, Jaspal Atwal, was invited to official events by the Canadian delegation, causing outrage in India.

2. Khalistan Movement and Sikh Separatism

India has repeatedly expressed concern over the activities of pro-Khalistan groups in Canada, including public rallies and threats against Indian diplomats. Trudeau has defended the right to free speech and peaceful protest. This issue has remained a major point of contention, with India accusing Canada of harbouring separatist elements.

3. 2023 Diplomatic Crisis – Allegations Over Nijjar’s Killing

In September 2023, Trudeau accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Khalistani separatist, in British Columbia. India rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated,” demanding evidence that Canada has not made public yet. This ultimately led to diplomatic fallout between the two countries.

4. G20 Summit 2023 (Delhi)

Trudeau’s participation in the G20 Summit in India was marked by frosty relations. A scheduled bilateral meeting with PM Modi happened late and led to India raising concerns about Khalistan extremism. Trudeau later accused India of not engaging constructively. Reportedly, Trudeau left the country two days later than planned – after a mechanical fault in his aeroplane.

5. Suspension of Intelligence Sharing (Five Eyes Concerns)

Trudeau’s public allegations put pressure on allies in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance. While some allies (like the U.S.) called for an investigation, none fully endorsed Trudeau’s claims publicly, leading to questions about Canada’s diplomatic handling.

6. Trade and Economic Impacts

India paused negotiations on a free trade agreement with Canada in September 2023. New Delhi also suspended visas to the country. Since then, Canadian companies in India are facing ambiguity about their standing amid political tensions.

