Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Davinder Saini's 21-year-old daughter Vanshika was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ottawa, Canada, confimed the Indian embassy. She had been missing from her rented accommodation reportedly after she spoke to her family in India on April 22. Vanshika completed her senior secondary in Dera Bassi, a district in the Indian state of Punjab, and went to Canada for a two-year degree in health studies. She was working in a private clinic.

We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community… https://t.co/7f4v8uGtuk — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) April 28, 2025

Davinder Saini, AAP’s block president and incharge of the office of local AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, came to know about her disappearance on April 25 when one of her friends informed the family. As per reports, the AAP leader approached the police on April 25 following which he contactedthe embassy in Ottawa online and lodged a missing report.

The Indian Embassy in Ottawa said that "concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation". It added, "We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance."