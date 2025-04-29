Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Davinder Saini's 21-year-old daughter Vanshika was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ottawa, Canada, confimed the Indian embassy. She had been missing from her rented accommodation reportedly after she spoke to her family in India on April 22. Vanshika completed her senior secondary in Dera Bassi, a district in the Indian state of Punjab, and went to Canada for a two-year degree in health studies. She was working in a private clinic.
We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community… https://t.co/7f4v8uGtuk— India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) April 28, 2025
Davinder Saini, AAP’s block president and incharge of the office of local AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, came to know about her disappearance on April 25 when one of her friends informed the family. As per reports, the AAP leader approached the police on April 25 following which he contactedthe embassy in Ottawa online and lodged a missing report.
The Indian Embassy in Ottawa said that "concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation". It added, "We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance."
According to a Facebook post by the Ottawa Indo-Canadians Association (OICA), Vanshika Saini had left her house at around 8-9 pm on April 25, to look for rental rooms and did not return home. “Her phone has been switched off, and she missed an important exam today, which is very unusual for her. Vanshika is usually in regular contact with her family and friends every morning, but since last night, no one has heard from her. All her friends are unaware of her current location,” the post added.
Harsimrat Randhawa killed
Earlier on April 16, 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario was killed by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop, and shots were fired from a passing car, PTI reported. Harsimrat Randhawa was hit in the chest and rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed, it added. The family had spoken to Harsimrat just two hours before her untimely death.
Harsimrat, hailing from a prosperous family in the Tarn Taran district, was caught in the crossfire and sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the hospital but succumbed. She had moved to Canada on a student permit two years ago to pursue her education.
