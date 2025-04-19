The family of 21-year-old Indian student Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa from Dhunda village in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, who was killed by a stray bullet during a shooting in Hamilton, Ontario, is in deep shock and battling grief following the tragic loss of their daughter.

The family had spoken to Harsimrat just two hours before her untimely death. The family has appealed to the central government to facilitate the return of her body to India.

Harsimrat, hailing from a prosperous family in the Tarn Taran district, was caught in crossfire and sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the hospital but succumbed.

She had moved to Canada on a student permit two years ago to pursue her education.

Her grandfather, Sukhwinder Singh, 65, said the incident has left the family devastated. “The family is in complete shock that my granddaughter has left us like this. It is very hard to react to the demise of my beloved granddaughter. I could only say that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“Organised crime is everywhere, and whatever the situation is here in Punjab, it’s worse in Canada,” he added.

Harsimrat, a Mohawk College student, was waiting at a bus stand and was on her way to work when she was hit by the stray bullet.

The grieving granddad added that the family had spoken with Harsimrat on Thursday afternoon. “She told us that she was going back home from college via bus and would call after reaching home. However, after a few hours, we received the fateful news of her demise. We would never have thought that she would leave us with no fault of her own,” said an HT report, citing Sukhvinder Singh.

Harsimrat’s anguished father, Vikram Singh Randhawa, said, “Had we known about such a law and order situation, I would have never sent my daughter to Canada. We thought our children were secure in foreign land, but it is the other way around. We demand stringent punishment for the accused involved in the incident.”

Jagtar Singh, the erstwhile sarpanch of the village, appealed to the Indian government for assistance in the repatriation of Harsimrat’s body to India.

The Indian Embassy in Canada acknowledged the tragedy on ‘X’, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

A statement from the Hamilton Police on Friday said, “Investigators believe the female was an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet during a shooting in the area.”

Hamilton Police are investigating after an innocent bystander was tragically killed by a stray bullet while standing at a bus stop on Upper James in #HamOnt. Read More: https://t.co/TApLRQpxt9 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 18, 2025

Through video evidence, investigators have determined that the passenger of a black Mercedes SUV discharged a firearm at the occupants of a white sedan. The white sedan subsequently fled the scene.