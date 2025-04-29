After winning the 2025 Canadian election, Mark Carney said, "This is Canada, and we decide what happens here." "We will need to think big and act bigger," he added in a speech just after the results.

He went on: “We can give ourselves far more than the Americans can ever take away. The coming days and months will be challenging and will call for some sacrifices. But we will share those challenges by supporting our workers.”

Calling its neighbouring country US “sometimes hostile," Carney continued claiming that he is still up for unity.

“We are buying Canadian, we are supporting our friends and neighbours in the cross hairs of President Trump. We will win this trade war and build the strongest economy of the G7," Carney said while taking a dig at the American president.

“When we are threatened we will fight with everything we have to get the best deal for Canada," he added.



This came after Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and repeated his "51st state" remark. Making a post just before Canada went to polls, Trump said the election makes "no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Just after getting the narrow victory in the election on Monday (April 28), Carney said “America wants our land, our resources, our water”. He added he would protect the country from what he said were not “idle threats”.

