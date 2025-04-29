New Democratic Party (NDP) chief Jagmeet Singh, the Canadian politician, who is also a know pro-Khalistan figure, conceded his defeat in the 2025 Canadian federal election and announced that he will step down from the party position as soon as an interim leader is appointed.

Support for Singh's party collapsed in the elections and he lost his seat in the House of Commons, the one that he has held since the year 2019.

His Burnaby Central seat in British Columbia was affected by redistribution before the election. The NDP also fell short of securing the 12 seats required to maintain its official party status.

Taking to the stage at his campaign headquarters in Burnaby on Monday night (Apr 28), Sing thanked his supporters and family and congratulated Mark Carney on his victory.

As he spoke about his love for the NDP, he choked back his tears multiple times during his concession speech.

"Thank you and all of you in this room, you guys poured your heart into this. Thank you so much for everything you've done. You're amazing," Singh said.

Jagmeet Singh announces that he will be stepping down as NDP leader. pic.twitter.com/c3PvzDQcyu — Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) April 29, 2025

"I know this night is a disappointing night for New Democrats. We had really good candidates that lost tonight. I know how hard you worked. I spent time with you. You're amazing. I'm so sorry you're not gonna be able to represent your communities. I know you're going to continue to fight for them," he added.

He said that taking a decision to commit one's life to politics comes with sacrifice, "but we choose this life because of the chance to change the country you love for the better."

"We may lose sometimes, and those losses hurt," he said as he paused to drink water and hold back tears

"I'm so thankful to my family. You can't do this work without great people, and you can't do this without a great family supporting you. So, thank you to my family," he added.

'This night is disappointing'

Earlier, taking to his official X account, Singh said that he was "disappointed" that his party could not win more seats.

"It's been the honour of my life to lead the NDP and to represent the people of Burnaby Central. Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign," he wrote in a post on X.

"I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats. I am disappointed that we could not win more seats. But I am not disappointed in our movement. I am hopeful for our Party. I know that we will always choose hope over fear," he added.

Singh has been a vocal pro-Khalistan supporter and has often advocated for Khalistan activists in Canada.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party won the elections by winning enough seats to form the government.

Carney took over as the Canadian leader after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party lost faith in him towards the end of his term.