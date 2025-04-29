New Democratic Party (NDP) chief Jagmeet Singh, the Canadian politician, who is also a know pro-Khalistan figure, on Monday (Apr 29), announced that he will step down after losing the 2025 Canadian federal election.

Support for Singh's party collapsed in the elections and he lost his seat in the House of Commons, the one that he has held since the year 2019.

His Burnaby Central seat in British Columbia was affected by redistribution before the election. The NDP also fell short of securing the 12 seats required to maintain its official party status.

'This night is disappointing'

Taking to his official X account, Singh said that he was "disappointed" that his party could not win more seats.

"It's been the honour of my life to lead the NDP and to represent the people of Burnaby Central. Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign," he wrote in a post on X.

"I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats. I am disappointed that we could not win more seats. But I am not disappointed in our movement. I am hopeful for our Party. I know that we will always choose hope over fear," he added.

Singh has been a vocal pro-Khalistan supporter and has often advocated for Khalistan activists in Canada.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party are projected to retain power, winning enough seats in the election to form the government.

Carney took over as the Canadian leader after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party lost faith in him towards the end of his term.

According to an IPSOS poll conducted by Global News, the Liberal party secured a lead, holding a four-point lead in Monday's poll.

Carney has publicly advocated for better ties with India, marking a shift from Trudeau's tenure, which was strained due to his claims of Indian government involvement in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.